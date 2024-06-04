NAF Air Strike Destroys Terrorists’ Camp In Kaduna, Katsina States

Air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force have destroyed terrorists’ enclave in Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State, according to a statement by the Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet.

Gabkwet on Tuesday said the strikes were carried out between 30-31 May 2024 by its Air Component of Operation Whirl.

The statement said, “Executed at the stronghold of the infamous terrorist, Buharinyadi, situated at Bula Forest area in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the strikes were prompted by painstaking Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (IRS) operations, conducted in the targeted vicinity where several clusters of thatched roofed huts within compounds were observed amid thick vegetation,”.

The surveillance also confirmed a substantial presence of armed terrorists loitering around the huts and over 13 motorcycles were seen tucked under a large umbrella tree.

Additionally, the statement said targeted exploitation of multiple sources, revealed that the terrorists at the location, were responsible for most of the attacks and kidnappings in several communities within Birnin Gwari Igabi and Giwa LGAs.

Accordingly, the Force said its Air Component dispatched its available air assets to strike the location.

“Overhead the location, scores of the terrorists were sighted and subsequently struck, bringing effective and maximum damage on the targets and their equipment,” the statement added.

Following a tip that some of the surviving terrorists had relocated 500 metres west of the interdicted location, the Force said a follow-up strike was immediately conducted, with a post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealing the neutralisation of several terrorists and their hideouts engulfed in flames.

Similar air strikes were also carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji in Northwest Nigeria on 2 June 2024, after intelligence revealed the location of terrorists’ kingpin Alhaji Iliya and his cohorts at Zango Hill in Kankara LGA of Katsina State.

The location was also observed to have a cluster of huts and zinc-roofed, structures with multiple human and livestock movements.

“Accordingly, air interdiction was authorised and conducted over the location to decimate the terrorists and destroy their weapons and mobility.

“After the strike, Battle Damage Assessment footage and feedback received revealed that the strikes were successful as several terrorists were eliminated and their structures engulfed in flames,” NAF said.

The NAF, in collaboration with surface forces, said they would continue to sustain domination of the battlespace through extensive situational awareness, constant patrols, and targeted interdiction of terrorists’ safe havens, within its various Areas of Responsibility.

“Still, a whole-of-society approach remains a key factor in the ongoing efforts to minimize the threats posed by criminal elements,” the statement added.