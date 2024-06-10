Benin Vs Nigeria: Onuachu Drops To Bench, Chukwueze, Moffi Lead Super Eagles Attack

Paul Onuachu will be on the bench while Samuel Chukwueze and Terem Moffi lead the line for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier match against Benin Republic.

Nigeria take on the Cheetahs on Wednesday. The match will start at 5 pm (WAT) at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Cote d’Ivoire.

In the lineup released ahead of the clash, Onuachu who led the attack against South Africa some days back, was dropped to the bench.

SuperEagles Team News in

🟢⚪️ 🪨 Semi and Bassey in the centre of defense

⚡️ Onyedika in the midfield

🙌🏽 Chukwueze and Moffi join the attack #SoarSuperEagles #BENNGA pic.twitter.com/OyXKip1QT6 Advertisement — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 10, 2024

READ ALSO: Finidi Says Super Eagles Will Bounce Back As Winless Streak Continues

With three points from three games, the Super Eagles are in for a must-win match against their neighbours to revive their World Cup hopes.

A win over the Cheetahs coached by a former Nigerian gaffer Gernot Rohr will put Nigeria on six points.

On Friday, South Africa forced the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw meaning Coach George Finidi’s side are 5th on the Group C qualification log. The winner of the lot will make the competition while four second-placed sides will take part in a play-off to determine who flies Africa’s flag for the inter-continental play-off.