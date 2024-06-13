Road Accident Claims Four Lives In Enugu

At least four persons have died in an accident at the Ugwu Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The accident that took place on Wednesday evening involved some vehicles.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu State, Adeyemi Sokunbi, said the accident happened between 6:45pm and 7pm on June 12, adding that it involved a kerosene-laden truck and six other vehicles.

According to him, the truck lost its brakes and rammed into the other vehicles on the newly constructed section of the Enugu-Onitsha Federal Highway.

He thanked God the truck was not conveying petrol, which was extremely inflammable.

“Motorists and all road users in general have to be very careful on the road.

“We advise that all should put their vehicle in order and at an optimal condition before setting out on journeys.

“You cannot afford to put a mechanically deficient vehicle on the road to cause harm to many others using the same road,” he said.