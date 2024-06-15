Gov. Lawal Decorates 20 Gallant Zamfara Community Protection Guards

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has honoured twenty Community Protection Guards (CPG) with gallantry medals for their exceptional performance and promised to support the families of those who died in the fight against banditry.

He honoured them in a ceremony at the Government House in Gusau, Zamfara State.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Saturday, revealed that the decorated guards performed exceptionally well.

The decorated guards were led by the Zamfara State Commandant of the Community Protection Guards Brig. General Lawal Bature Mohammed.

“On Thursday, Governor Dauda Lawal decorated 20 Community Protection Guards (CPGs) who performed extraordinarily well in discharging their duties. All 20 guards were at the frontline fighting bandits to ensure the return of peace in Zamfara State,” he said.

During his speech, Governor Dauda reiterated his administration’s dedication to the welfare of the guards.

“Consider decorating you as a way to motivate you to do more in this significant sacrifice that you are undertaking,” the governor said.

“We can’t compensate you for your service to the state and humanity; all we can do is encourage and motivate you for your gallantry.

“I want to reassure you that we have a plan in place for the families of CPG members who lost their lives in the line of duty. We will take care of all their needs and provide them with all the necessary support.”

Earlier, the CPG commandant said that the 20 guards were selected from various local government areas of the state based on their performances.