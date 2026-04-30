Fubara Moves To Curb Excessive Use Of Security Personnel For VIP Protection

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has indicated plans to promote more responsible deployment of security personnel for the protection of top government officials.

Governor Fubara said the idea is part of efforts to improve the efficiency of security men and reduce waste.

The governor stated this on Thursday during an inspection of the ongoing construction of accommodation for commissioners and special advisers in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said the initiative will not only centralise accommodation for the senior appointees but also reduce the need for multiple security details attached to the officials across different locations.

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Governor Fubara explained that the project, which comprises 25 units of six-bedroom duplexes, was conceived after the government observed that many senior officials lacked official accommodation, forcing the state to spend heavily on rented residences.

He described the situation as both inefficient and embarrassing for the government.

According to him, housing key officials in a single location would not only enhance coordination and productivity but also simplify security arrangements by enabling the deployment of a unified security structure.

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The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work, commended the contractor for adhering to the project timeline, noting that the facility is expected to be completed and commissioned by November this year.

He added that the project would stand as a lasting testament to his administration’s commitment to good governance.