Army Arrests Fake Recruitment Official In Taraba State

Troops of 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have apprehended an individual posing as army recruitment official in Taraba State who was attempting to scam aspiring military candidates.

This operation followed a visit by the Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, to the recruitment center at 114 Battalion Jimilari to assess the ongoing process and ensure its transparency.

The imposter was arrested on Saturday as he tried to collect money from hopeful recruits, promising them guaranteed entry into the Nigerian Army.

The swift action of the troops thwarted his plans, protecting the candidates from falling victims of fraud.

During his visit, Brigadier General Uwa addressed the candidates, assuring them of a fair and transparent recruitment process.

”We are committed to maintaining a level playing field for all candidates, our recruitment will be based solely on merit, and we will not tolerate any fraudulent activities,” he declared.

He emphasized that recruitment is voluntary and free, thereby warning candidates not to give money to anyone promising to help them succeed in the recruitment screening.

Speaking on the arrest of the imposter, General Uwa commended the vigilance of the troops, emphasizing that the integrity of the recruitment process is a top priority for the Army.

He added that the arrested suspect would be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

The 6 Brigade is urging all candidates and the public to report any suspicious activities related to the recruitment exercise to the authorities, as this will help ensure that only the most qualified candidates are inducted into the Nigerian Army.