ICYMI: How To Apply As Nigerian Army Begins 2020 Recruitment

The Nigerian Army has opened the portal for its 2020 recruitment as well as disclosed the application details.

A statement by the Nigerian Army via its Twitter account confirmed that the recruitment is for the Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 47/2021 and Direct Short Service Commission Course (DSSC) 26/2021.

Application Requirements For Nigerian Army Recruitment

This is to inform the general public that the web portal for SSC47/2021 and DSSC26/2021 is now online and the registration will commence immediately

In a post on its recruitment portal, the Nigerian Army said applicants must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must be a Nigerian citizen by birth and have a national identity card.

Possess at least 4 credits in no more than 2 sessions in WASSCE / GCE / NECO / NABTEB. One of the credits must be in English.

In addition to the above qualifications, merchants/women applicants must also have an OND / Craft Exam / City and Syndicate Certificate.

Be between 18 and 22 years for non-craftsmen / women while merchants/women must be between 18 and 26 years old by March 1, 2019.

Be not less than 1.68 m in height and 1.62 m in length for the male and females respectively.

Knowledge of an additional Nigerian language other than the mother tongue is an advantage.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in another relevant discipline in the quantitative field or a higher national diploma in a related discipline in the quantitative field

Computer literacy and familiarity with Microsoft Office and web applications and the use of related applications to provide the service efficiently.

How to Apply for Nigerian Army Recruitment 2020

Interested Nigerians are, therefore, urged to visit the Nigerian Army recruitment portal https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/ to fill and submit the application form.

Documents Required For Nigerian Army Recruitment

According to the Nigerian Army, applicants should ensure they upload the following documents while filling their forms:

(a) Passport photograph.

(b) Educational certificates.

(c) Evidence of membership of any professional body.

(d) Certificate of state of origin.

(e) Birth certificate or age declaration.

For DSSC applicants, note that the qualification selections available to you are dependent on the preferred corps selected.

Nigerian Army Recruitment Deadline

The recruitment process starts on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 and ends on September 29th, 2020.