Army Charges Officers On Professionalism

The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Akaliro, has urged newly promoted senior officers to rejuvenate and strengthen their professional competence as they prepare for higher responsibilities.

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At an event to decorate newly promoted senior officers in Taraba state, where they were adorned with their new ranks amid commendations, the brigade commander emphasised that promotion in the military was not merely a reward but a call to greater duty.

While urging the decorated senior officers to improve their skill sets, the brigade commander insisted that such development is essential in preparing them for higher responsibilities.

New ranks come with greater responsibilities, and I urge you to live up to the expectations associated with your new positions. To whom much is given, much is expected,” he added.

The commander further expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for finding officers from the brigade worthy of promotion.

He also advised those who did not benefit from the recent promotion to remain committed, resilient, and undeterred, so as to benefit from future opportunities.

Additionally, he appreciated the spouses and families of the officers for their unwavering support and for maintaining the home front.

He encouraged them to continue praying for the officers, enabling them to effectively carry out their assigned duties and responsibilities.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Lieutenant Colonel Yahaya Mohammed expressed gratitude to God for preserving their lives to witness this significant milestone in their careers.

He also thanked the COAS for their elevation and promised to carry out their responsibilities with renewed vigour and professionalism.

The beneficiaries further extended their appreciation to the commander for his support, guidance, mentorship, and for sharing his wealth of experience, which they described as instrumental to their professional growth.

Other senior officers decorated included Lieutenant Colonel Ali Nasiru, Lieutenant Colonel Adeola Adebayo, Lieutenant Colonel V. S. Aminu, and Wing Commander Domshak Titus Zakka.

They were elevated from the ranks of Major and Squadron Leader to Lieutenant Colonel and Wing Commander, respectively.

The event was graced by retired senior officers, including Brigadier General J. A. Faransa, and the Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Taraba State, Mr. Hygenius Ngele.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Staff, 6 Brigade, Colonel U. A. Mohammed, the Commander, 6 Brigade Garrison, Lieutenant Colonel A. Otomiyo, as well as family members, friends, and well-wishers of the newly promoted officers.