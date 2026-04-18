26 Suspected Social Miscreants Arrested In Katsina

In a sustained effort to tackle the activities of social miscreants terrorising the Katsina Metropolis, the Katsina State Police Command said it has recorded a breakthrough with the arrest of 26 suspected social miscreants during an intelligence-led operation.

According to the Command, on April 14th, 2026, at about 0200 hrs, the officer-in-charge of SWAT led a team of operatives on a coordinated operation across identified criminal hideouts and black spots within the metropolis.

The Command said the operation resulted in the arrest of 26 suspects involved in various criminal activities, including belonging to gangs of social miscreants, unlawful society, and public nuisance.

The Police Spokesman, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement on Friday, explained that, during the operation, exhibits such as live ammunition, a sword, two cutlasses, a sharp knife, sticks, and a saw were recovered from the suspects.

Other exhibits include six suspected stolen mobile phones, dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 500 pieces of Exol tablets, and a pair of military camouflage shirts.

He maintained that all suspects were charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Umar Fage, therefore commended the operatives for their professionalism and dedication.

He further reiterated the Command’s resolve to sustain the ongoing onslaught against all forms of criminality in the State.

The Command, however, urged members of the public to continue to support the police with timely and credible information to aid in crime prevention and detection.

Earlier on Tuesday, 14th April, 2026, the State Governor, Alhaji Dikko Radda, signed a comprehensive Executive Order aimed at curbing the rising cases of miscreant and thuggery activities across the state.

The Governor, while signing the order tagged: Miscreant Activities (Suppression) Order, 2026 at the General Muhammadu Buhari Government House, Katsina, said the order provides a strong legal and institutional framework for the prevention, control, and prosecution of gang-related activities in the state.

He explained that the decision was informed by the rising cases of gang violence, street thuggery, and public disorder, particularly in urban centres.

He reiterated that the government will not tolerate any form of lawlessness or any action capable of undermining public peace and safety.

The Executive Order, issued under Section 5(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) and relevant provisions of the Penal Code, empowers relevant authorities to take coordinated and decisive action against all forms of thuggery and related offences.

At the centre of the Order is the establishment of the Katsina State Kauraye and Thuggery Suppression Task Force, a multi-agency security body mandated to prevent, suppress, investigate, and prosecute individuals and groups involved in criminal activities.

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The Task Force comprises key security and government institutions, including the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Others include the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, Katsina State Hisbah Board, relevant ministries, and the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON).

According to the Governor, the Task Force is mandated to identify, monitor, and dismantle miscreant and Kauraye networks, conduct intelligence-led operations, arrest offenders, and ensure their prompt prosecution in line with the law.

He added that the Task Force will also intensify surveillance in identified hotspots, confiscate weapons and other dangerous instruments used in criminal activities, and work closely with communities to prevent the recruitment of youths into such groups.

The governor further warned that anyone found engaging in thuggery or related offences would face the full weight of the law, stressing a zero-tolerance policy toward criminal behaviour.

To strengthen enforcement, the Governor announced the establishment of mobile courts to ensure the swift trial and prosecution of offenders.

He further explained that the Task Force will operate under the coordination of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in close collaboration with all relevant security agencies to ensure effective implementation of the Order.

Governor Radda reassured residents of the State of his administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, describing the Executive Order as a decisive step toward restoring peace, public safety, and social stability across Katsina State.