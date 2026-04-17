Police Arrest 23 Suspected Cultists, Recover Firearms In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested 23 suspected cultists and recovered firearms during a series of operations across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, noting that the operations were carried out in multiple locations, including Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Okoko, Ilasan, Ogba, and Iju.

It added that the operations led to the arrest of 23 suspected cultists and the recovery of five firearms and other incriminating exhibits.

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Providing a breakdown of the arrests, the Command said four suspects were apprehended in Ikorodu following credible intelligence linking them to cult-related activities, with preliminary findings indicating ties to the Buccaneers Confraternity, also known as Sea Lords.

In Lagos Island, the police noted that nine suspects were arrested during a raid on a criminal hideout, while five suspects were apprehended in Ilasan in an alleged connection with the cult-related killing of one Emmanuel Obioson.

The police further disclosed that one suspect linked to the Eiye Confraternity was intercepted in “Okoko” in possession of a firearm.

Similarly, four suspects were arrested in Ogba and Iju for alleged involvement in illegal cult gatherings, assault, and other violent crimes.

The police said weapons used in the attacks were recovered, while victims are currently receiving medical attention.

Items recovered during the operations include five locally made pistols, one toy pistol, 15 live cartridges, three expended cartridges, a police camouflage face cap, an army camouflage face cap, and a jackknife with its pouch.

The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, reiterated the Command’s commitment to tackling cultism and other violent crimes, urging residents to remain vigilant and support the police with timely and credible information through its emergency lines.