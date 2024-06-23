Rangers Crowned 2023/24 NPFL Champions

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, the flying antelopes has been crowned champions of the Nigerian Premier Football League 2023/2024 season.

The flying antelopes emerged champions with a 2-1 victory over Gombe United at the Zaria road stadium in Jos to clinch its 8th league title amazing 70 points from 38 matches played during the concluded league season.

Team captain Amobi Ezeakwu received the trophy and the winning prize of one hundred and fifty million naira from the Nigeria Football Federation president Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

Dignitaries who witnessed the match included the top Nigeria Football Federation board led by the chairman and other members of the football governing board; league board chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye as well as plateau state governor Caleb Mutfwang and his counterpart from Enugu Peter Mbah.

With the victory Rangers International will represent Nigeria alongside Remo stars in the African Champions League competition.