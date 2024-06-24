JAMB Fixes Date To Decide 2024 Admissions Cut-Off Marks

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will hold its policy meeting on July 18 where it will determine the cut-off marks for the 2024 admissions.

In its weekly bulletin released on Monday, JAMB said the meeting will be chaired by the Minister of Education Tahir Mamman. Other stakeholders in the education sector are also billed to attend.

“These critical stakeholders include Heads of regulatory agencies such as the National University Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Heads of tertiary institutions in the country, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others,” the bulletin read.

At the event, the JAMB registrar Ishaq Oloyede will also present reports on this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

The July policy meeting will also x-ray candidates’ performances in the 2024 UTME which was held in April.