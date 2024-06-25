Cholera: Edo Declares State Free, Intensifies Awareness Campaign

As Nigeria grapples with a new cholera outbreak, which has already affected some states with fatalities recorded, the Edo Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), has urged residents of the state to prioritise personal hygiene and sanitation practices.

A Health Educator in the EDSPHCDA, Irene Uabor, during an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Benin City, the Edo state capital, said the agency has started sensitisation about the disease at the LGAs.

Uabor said that “while Edo has not recorded any cases of cholera, the risk of the disease spreading is significant, necessitating proactive measures to prevent an outbreak.

She said that the disease was characterised by severe diarrhoea and vomiting, leading to rapid dehydration and, if left untreated, could be fatal within hours.

“Cholera is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by consuming contaminated water or food.

“Recent outbreaks in neighbouring states have raised alarms, highlighting the urgent need for heightened awareness and preventive actions”.

She emphasised the importance of clean water and proper sanitation, saying “Cholera thrives in environments where water and food sources are contaminated with fecal matter.

“Ensuring access to clean drinking water, proper disposal of waste, and maintaining personal hygiene are key to preventing cholera.”

“Residents are advised to boil water before drinking, avoid eating street food, and wash their hands regularly with soap and clean water, especially before eating and after using the toilet.

“Communities are also encouraged to improve waste management practices, ensuring that dirt is disposed of in designated areas and not left in the open where it can contaminate water sources”, she said.

She added that the agency has heightened media campaigns on the awareness and preventive measures against the disease in the state.

This is as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it had activated its emergency centre as the death toll in the recent outbreak of cholera reached 53 nationwide.

This is according to a Monday update by the agency shared on its official X platform.

NCDC said, “Following a dynamic risk assessment of the #cholera epidemiological situation which placed the country at a very high risk of increased cholera transmission, we have activated the National #Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC),” the NCDC said.

“As of 24th June 2024, a total of 1,528 suspected cases and 53 deaths have been recorded across 31 states.”