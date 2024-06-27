Better Wages Will Result From Ongoing Negotiations, Governors Assure Workers

Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have assured Nigerians that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations between the government, private sector and organised labour.

The governors gave the assurance after a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The governors agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution,” a communique issued by the Governors Forum read in part.

“We remain dedicated to the process and assure that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations.”

Chairman of the NGF and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, signed the communique.

The governors also deliberated on other issues affecting the country, including the ongoing Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

See the full communique below: