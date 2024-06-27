Rivers Crisis: Give Peace A Chance, Patience Jonathan Tells Warring Parties

Amid the crisis rocking Rivers, a former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has urged the two warring parties in the oil-rich state to give peace a chance.

Jonathan made the request at the 60th anniversary of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) international colloquium in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Public Relations, Value Re-orientation and Economic Transformation,’ the former first lady urged the warring parties to allow the present administration of Rivers State to run smoothly without interference.

Rivers has been embroiled in a crisis following the fallout of former Governor Nyesom Wike and his Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

After leaving office in May 2023, Wike was later appointed FCT Minister by President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Last year, Fubara survived an impeachment move by lawmakers loyal to Wike. The oil-rich state has made headlines in recent months owing to the crisis.

Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly have been having a running battle with the pro-Wike lawmakers overriding the governor on some crucial bills in the state.

On Tuesday, a substance believed to be dynamite went off near the Presidential Hotel axis of the Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt causing panic in the area. The state government later said it had arrested the suspect who detonated the explosive.