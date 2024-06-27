Tinubu Orders Disbursement Of N155bn For Foodstuff Purchase Nationwide

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the purchase and sale of foodstuff worth N155 billion to be distributed across the nation.

The President gave the approval during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja where he urged state governors to work together to meet the needs of citizens.

He said he is willing to provide the needed support to ensure that Nigerians are relieved of hardship, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate rollout of the National Construction and Household Support Programme to cover all geo-political zones in the country,” the statement read.

“Other items under the National Construction and Household Support Programme include deployment of N155 billion for the purchase and sale of assorted foodstuff to be distributed across the nation.”

Tinubu also approved the delivery of a N50,000 uplift grant each to 100,000 families per state for three months.

Food Production

Tinubu emphasized the urgency of boosting food production, noting that the Sokoto-Badagry Highway is a pivotal project as the states within this axis form the food belt of the nation, with Badagry being an important artery for food export.

“Our states must work together to deliver on the critical reforms required of us to meet the needs of our people. Time is humanity’s most precious asset. You can never have enough of it. It is getting late.

“We are ready and able to support you in the form of the mechanization of your agricultural processes and the provision of high-quality seedlings.

“We are prepared to provide solar-powered irrigation facilities to support our farmers across seasons, but we must now produce. We must produce the food our people eat, and it will require coordination and intentionality between members of the National Economic Council (NEC).

“There is nothing we are doing that is more important than producing high-quality food for our people to consume, buy, and sell. We create jobs in the production of it. And that is before we generate wealth by exporting the excess. It is not beyond us to achieve this for Nigerians.

“How much support do you need from me and in what form? I am prepared to provide it. But we must achieve the result. We must deliver on our targets at all levels. Please report back following your consultations and submit to my office within seven days,” President Tinubu said.

