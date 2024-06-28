Be Fair To Tinubu’s Leadership, Shettima Tells Nigerians

Vice President Kashim Shettima has asked Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Shettima said the President is working hard to make the country great.

The Vice President stated this at a one-day town hall meeting organised by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja.

He said the current economic challenges in the country are not the making of the President but a global phenomenon.

Describing President Tinubu as a man of ideas robustly built with leadership capacity, Shettima believes the country has never been blessed with leadership like now, and urged Nigerians to support him.

The Vice President condemned a situation where some Nigerians were gloating over the President’s fall incident during the 2024 Democracy Day event at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Speaking on PEBEC, the Vice President commended the ministers and heads of agencies for driving the 120-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan to a success.

At least, 10 out of 36 MDAs achieved 100% success implementation of the RRA-Action Plan.

The Vice President urged the agencies to maintain the tempo and ensure they sustain the achievements recorded.