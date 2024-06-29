NSCDC Arrests Phone-Snatching Tricycle Operator In Niger State

The Niger State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a tricycle operator who is a member of a syndicate that specialises in snatching mobile phones from their passengers.

The arrest came after the command received several complaints of phone-snatching and theft of bank savings through sim card.

According to the command, the arrest the suspect followed work on intelligence provided by some of the victims.

The state Commandant of the Corps, Joachim Okafor, while briefing newsmen in his office, said the criminal syndicate operate with a mutilated security number written on the tricycle picking their victims as if they are passengers.

He said the suspect identified as Abubakar Aliyu confessed to the crime and is providing additional information that will lead to the arrest of the other gang members.

Some of the victims whose phone were recovered from the suspect narrated similar mode of operations deployed by the suspect to steal their mobile phones.

The suspect, who was the driver of the tricycle, said he hired the tricycle from one Aji, adding that it was the first time he engaged in the crime.