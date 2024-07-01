Military Helicopter Reportedly Crashes In Kaduna 

A helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reportedly crashed in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The community is very close to the headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force Air Training Centre, Mando in Igabi Local Government Area.

The Management of the Nigerian Air Force is yet to make an official statement over the incident. But locals told Channels Television that the helicopter crashed in the early hours of Monday at Taimi village, near Rigachikun.

Following the incident, a team of Airforce personnel from the Nigerian Air Force Air Training Centre and 401 Flying School were said to have cordoned off the scene to secure the area for emergency rescue operations and also investigate the cause of the crash.