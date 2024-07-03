×

Commuters Stranded As Downpour Floods Lagos Roads

Lagosians barely woke up from sleep before the rain started to pour down heavily early this morning, flooding the roads.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated July 3, 2024
Gridlock caused by flood after heavy rainfall in Lagos on Wednesday.

 

A heavy rainfall early Wednesday morning has flooded many parts of Lagos, making it difficult for commuters to move to their destinations.

Lagosians barely woke up from sleep when the rain started to pour in torrents
disrupting daily activities and flooding the roads.

With the downpour, workers in the nation’s commercial capital have struggled to get to their various work places.

 

Many who defied the rain and left their homes with the hope of getting to their places of work were seen stranded at different bus-stops while trying to commute in the city.

 

Commuters stranded at Berger Bus-stop in Lagos on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Motorists have to spend hours on the road coming through Alapere to Third Mainland Bridge.

 

Also heavily-flooded was the Iyana-Oworo-Olopomeji area heading to the Third Mainland Bridge, causing long traffic that extended to Alapere.

The downpour caused a tree to fall around Airport U-turn in Oshodi and personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) were at hand to clear the fallen tree from the road to facilitate traffic flow and ensure public safety.

Their prompt intervention enabled the restoration of vehicular movement, mitigating potential congestion and hazards in the area.

