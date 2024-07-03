Lagos CP Orders Trial Of Policemen Assaulting Suspect 

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered the immediate commencement of an orderly room trial of police officers seen in a viral video assaulting a suspect who was resisting arrest.

Police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Wednesday described the actions of the officers as “unprofessional and unethical”.

It was gathered that policemen from the Alausa Division of the Lagos State Police Command stormed Makinde Odewale Street in the Oregun area of the state on Tuesday to arrest some suspected drug users and dealers.

“They, however, met stiff resistance leading to serious injury to one Inspector of police, who was stabbed in the head with a broken bottle, and assault on the Olu of Alausa and CDA Chairman. The injured Inspector has since been hospitalised.

“Nonetheless, a reinforcement team succeeded in arresting some suspects with substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

“Regrettably, the reinforcement team, in their bid to ensure the arrest of the mastermind of the attack on the police officer, resorted to unprofessional, unethical and uncouth methods, which were captured on video,” the statement partly read.

CP Fayoade condemned the actions of the police officers and said they were not in tandem with the values and professional ethics of the Nigeria Police Force.

He equally condemned the actions of the youths who allegedly attacked police officers, warning that any person found culpable in this regard would definitely be dealt with in accordance with the law.