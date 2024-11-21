Govs Host Reps Deputy Speaker, Pledge Support For Constitutional Amendments

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has pledged to collaborate with the legislative arm of government in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

The governors made the pledge after its meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night where they hosted the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who briefed them on the progress of the amendments.

According to the communique issued by the Forum after the meeting, Kalu, who is the Chairman of the Committee on the Review of the Constitution, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Forum and the Committee, proposing the establishment of a “one-stop shop” framework to align state-level priorities with the constitutional review process.

“The Forum hosted the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CON, who briefed Governors on the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

“The Deputy Speaker emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Forum and the Committee, proposing the establishment of a “one-stop shop” framework to align state-level priorities with the constitutional review process. Governors pledged their support for the initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to actively engage in shaping amendments that strengthen Nigeria’s constitution,” the communique read in part.

Also speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Deputy Speaker said that the lawmakers will soon be embarking on regional and zonal visitation to get the full buy-in of the state houses of assemblies.

The Forum also engaged with the Honourable Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, on strategies to reposition Nigeria’s education system for improved outcomes.

According to the Forum, the Minister provided an overview of the challenges, including out-of-school children and high rates of learning poverty, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions.

“Key proposals discussed include strengthening collaboration between federal and state governments, improving the quality of girlchild education, integrating vocational training, and leveraging data and technology to enhance education management systems.

The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with the Federal Government and development partners to address these challenges and align efforts towards achieving SDG4.

The governors also promised to come up with a position on the ongoing tax reforms of the federal government, condemn rising insecurity in the North-West and vowed to continue collaboration with the Federal Government to end insecurity in the country.