Insecurity: Afenifere Reiterates Need For State Police

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization Afenifere has urged the Federal Government to allow the establishment of state police with immediate effect to tackle the upsurge of insecurity in Nigeria’s South-West geopolitical zone.

The group equally advocated for the recruitment of more hands in the regional security outfit, the Amotekun, as well as the use of modern technology, such as drones and trackers, to address insecurity in the Yoruba-speaking states of Nigeria, including Kwara and Kogi states.

In a communique issued at the end of its caucus meeting held at the country home of the group’s national leader, Reuben Fasoranti, the group said that given the crucial role security plays in society, the Federal Government and security agencies must redesign the security architecture to enable those in charge to address its root causes effectively.

Afenifere called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to work with state governors to urgently develop strategies to confront the security challenges and bring them under control.

According to the group, fiscal independence for Local Governments, as affirmed by the Supreme Court’s judgment on local government autonomy, should be upheld.

The group also called on state governors to cooperate with the Federal Government to ensure that local government allocations take effect immediately.

The group also emphasized the need for increased use of the Yoruba language. Afenifere specifically called on governments in Yoruba-speaking states to make Yoruba the medium of instruction at the elementary levels of education, including kindergarten, nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools.

Afenifere further urged legislatures in Yoruba-speaking States to prioritize the use of Yoruba in their legislative proceedings.