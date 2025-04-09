Zamfara Assembly Loses Member

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has lost one of its members, Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji, who represented Kaura Namoda South Constituency.

He reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of the lawmaker.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party in Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris, the party’s State Working Committee, executives, and supporters mourned the loss, describing Hon. Kasuwar-Daji as a dedicated, honest, and God-fearing individual who served both his constituency and humanity with passion.

The party extended its heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, the people of Kaura Namoda South, and members of the state assembly, praying that Allah grants him Jannatul Firdaus and gives his loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji will be laid to rest today at 3:00 pm in his hometown of Kasuwar-Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.