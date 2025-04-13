‘I’ll Be Able To Handle It’, McIlroy Eyes Masters Ein And Slam

Rory McIlroy is on the verge of winning the Masters and completing golf’s career Grand Slam and he’s ready to face the pressure and painful memories head-on at Augusta National.

The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland fired his second consecutive six-under par 66 to seize a two-stroke lead over reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau entering Sunday’s final round.

World number two McIlroy, a four-time major winner, has not captured a major title since 2014 but has a golden chance to end the drought and claim the green jacket that has long eluded him.

He would also join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan as the only players to win the Slam — winning each major at least once.

“I think I still have to remind myself that there’s a long way to go,” he said. “I, just as much as anyone else, know what can happen on the final day here.

“I’ve got a lot of experience. I came in here talking about being the most complete version of myself as a golfer.

“I just have to keep reminding myself of that and remind myself that no matter what situation or scenario I find myself in tomorrow, I’ll be able to handle it.”

Excitement for McIlroy was reflected in roars from the spectators at his amazing shotmaking, the 54-foot eagle chip-in at the par-five second, three birdies in the first five holes and “the shot of the day,” his 205-yard approach to six feet at the par-five 15th to set up another eagle.

“It’s a pleasure to play in front of them and to have that atmosphere and that support,” McIlroy said. “Tomorrow in that final group it’s going to be a little rowdy and a little loud.

“I’m just going to have to settle in, really try to keep myself in my own little bubble and keep my head down and approach tomorrow with the same attitude I’ve tried to approach the last three days with.”

Short memory

That won’t be easy. It was in the final round at the 2011 Masters where McIlroy owned the 54-hole lead and was ahead with nine holes remaining before a nightmare finish: a triple bogey at 10 and double bogey at 12 on his way to an 80.

McIlroy has enjoyed the 54-hole lead five times in majors and won four of them, the Masters horror show his only failure.

And his last-pairing partner, DeChambeau, is the one who captured last year’s US Open at Pinehurst after McIlroy bogeyed three of the last four holes to lose by one.

Bring it on, McIlroy said.

“I’m not going to shy away from it,” McIlroy said. “Situations like tomorrow are the reasons I get up and work hard and practice and do all these things. If I didn’t want all these moments then I wouldn’t do all these things.”

Asked how he spent Saturday night before his Masters meltdown 14 years ago, McIlroy said, “I have no idea. I’m glad I have a short memory.”

