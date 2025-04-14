Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Rema Deliver Legendary Performance at Coachella

Nigerian presence at Coachella continues to rise as Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 and Rema lit up the 2025 edition of the festival with powerful, culture-rich performances.

Held annually in Indio, California, Coachella is one of the world’s biggest and most influential music festivals, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans and showcasing top-tier talent across various genres.

Seun Kuti, the son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, delivered a commanding performance on Friday alongside his band, Egypt 80. He opened his set with a performance of ‘Everything Scatter,’ a hit song by his father.

Addressing the crowd, Seun shared, ‘This song is called Everything Scatter, written by my father. I start my shows like this with one of my father’s songs as a sign of respect to the man you see.’ The statement set the tone for a show steeped in heritage and rhythm.

Seun made history as the first Nigerian to perform at Coachella back in 2012, returning for his third appearance—now holding the record for the most Coachella performances by a Nigerian artist.

Joining him in the Coachella 2025 lineup is afrobeats star Rema, who made his Coachella debut on Sunday.

However, his set was marred by a very late arrival, resulting in a noticeably shortened set. Despite the delay, he quickly redeemed himself with a high-energy, albeit brief, performance of fan favourites including ‘Calm Down” and “Bout U.’

Their appearances build on the growing legacy of Nigerian acts at Coachella. Past editions have featured Burna Boy, CKay, Spinall, Fireboy, and Tems, who delivered a standout performance in 2024, joining Wizkid and Justin Bieber on stage for a memorable rendition of their global hit ‘Essence’.