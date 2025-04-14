VIDEO: Women Rally In Support Of Emergency Rule In Rivers

A women coalition group on Monday protested on the streets of Port Harcourt, declaring support for the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Tinubu.

The women, who were dressed in white, marched from the Garrison flyover to the Isaac Boro Park. They carried placards with inscriptions such as “State of Emergency is Constitutional”, “We Don’t Want Fubara,” among others.

They were led by an ally of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, former commissioner for social welfare, Ifeyinwa Aguma, who threw her weight behind Ibok-Ette Ibas, urging him to continue his good work in the state.

This is coming on the heels of last week’s women protest in favor of the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

