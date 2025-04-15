IGP Visits Plateau, Vows To Bring Perpetrators To Book

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, visited Plateau State in the aftermath of renewed killings in the North Central state.

During the visit, Egbetokun vowed that the perpetrators of the heinous killings of scores of innocent citizens would be brought to justice.

Over 100 people have been killed in the last two weeks when bloodthirsty marauders unleashed mayhem on communities in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State.

The IGP, accompanied by senior officers including the assistant IGPs, visited the State Government House, where he commiserated with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of the state.

The IGP condemned the attacks and reassured the governor that the police would douse the rising tensions and bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice.

“The IGP also seized the opportunity to hold a brief meeting with tactical commanders to review strategies employed in the deployment of police operational personnel and operational assets provided to further augment the available security emplacement in the state.

“The Inspector-General of Police has further directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to take charge and oversee the operations aimed at restoring peace and serenity to Plateau State,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement.