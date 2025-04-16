Nigeria Launches National AI Strategy To Drive AI Development, Boost Productivity

In a bid to accelerate AI development, productivity, and economic growth across sectors, Nigeria has launched its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy.

The launch was announced in Lagos by Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, at the unveiling of the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Collective Industry (NAICI) on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Artificial Intelligence Collective is a community of practice that will support strategy implementation while ensuring ethics and safety remain central to AI deployment in the country.

Nigeria is leveraging innovation and strategic advantages to become West Africa’s AI hub and a model for Africa’s economic growth.

According to the minister, “The National AI Strategy was developed through a collaborative process involving government, academia, and industry. Nigeria’s approach to AI strategy development is unique and has garnered international recognition.

The country’s model involves identifying and engaging with Nigerian researchers and experts in AI, both locally and internationally, to develop a comprehensive strategy that addresses the nation’s specific needs and challenges”.

Dr. Tijani further revealed that the government is already funding research and partnering with private sector players to enable growth in the sector