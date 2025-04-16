PHOTOS: Navy Intercepts Over 1,300 Bags Of Foreign Rice In Lagos

The Nigerian Navy says it has intercepted over 1300 bags of foreign parboiled rice at Majidun Community in Ikorodu West Local Government Area of Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement by the Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim.

The Commander Nigerian Navy ship BEECROFT and Maritime Component Commander of Operation AWATSE, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, reportedly disclosed this to journalists.

He said the seizure was made on Saturday, April 12 by Operation Awatse Team while conducting routine security and anti-smuggling operations within their Area of Operations.

“Some vehicles suspected to be involved in smuggling activities attempted to evade security at its check point, which necessitated a swift pursuit by the Operation AWATSE Quick Response Team (QRT) in accordance with the Joint Task Force’s Standard Operating Procedures,” the statement read.

“The operation by the Maritime Component of the Operation AWATSE was conducted with commendable professionalism and restraint as no casualties were recorded. The timely response of the QRT and successful interception of the consignment have demonstrated the continued commitment of Maritime Component of Operation AWATSE to assist statutory agencies in curbing smuggling activities within its Area of Operations.

“The arrested 1,306 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice were handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command, Apapa, today Wednesday 16 April 2025, in line with the Harmonized Standard Procedures on Arrest, Detention and Prosecution.”

See the full statement below: