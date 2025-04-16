Return Six Detained Nigerian Tourists, NiDCOM Appeals To Cape Verde

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has called for the immediate release and safe return of six Nigerian tourists currently detained by immigration authorities in Cape Verde.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa made the appeal in a statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the group—comprising young Nigerians aged between 25 and 31—had traveled from Senegal to Cape Verde for vacation but were detained upon arrival at the airport. The tourists were reportedly accused of not having sufficient funds and had their phones confiscated before being taken to an immigration deportation camp.

NiDCOM expressed concern over the condition of the detainees, stating that they are facing severe distress and trauma. One of them is said to have a medical condition and has been denied access to vital medication.

“We appeal to the Immigration authorities in Cape Verde to please treat the tourists with respect and dignity and put them on the next immediate return flight to Dakar for onward connection back to Nigeria,” the Commission urged.

The affected individuals have been identified as David James Udoh, Lily Dada, Oghenero Adaware, Sherifat Abimbola Ogundairo, and Jesutomi Aina. The trip was reportedly organized by Irin Travels, associated with the handles @irintravels and @theFARAWAY_.

The matter has been escalated to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reported to the Consular and Migration Directorate for urgent intervention.

Family members of the detained tourists are said to be deeply worried about the safety and well-being of their loved ones.