Two Dead In Florida University Mass Shooting

A mass shooting allegedly carried out by the son of a local deputy sheriff left two people dead at a university in Florida, police in the southeastern US state said Thursday.

Five people were hospitalised after the gunman rampaged through Florida State University, shooting at students, before he was shot by local law enforcement.

“Two victims are deceased and five individuals have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds,” said Florida State University Chief of Police Jason Trumbower.

READ ALSO: Trump Softens On Zelensky, Says Mineral Deal Coming ‘Soon’

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County Sheriff deputy and a student at the university, Sheriff Walt McNeil told reporters.

“Deputy Ikner has been with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for over 18 years. She has done a tremendous job… her service to this community has been exceptional,” he said.

“Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene.

“The alleged shooter was also a long- standing member of Leon County Sheriff’s Office, citizen advisory or Youth Advisory Council, so he had been steeped in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office family engaged in a number of training programs that we have. So it’s not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons.”

AFP