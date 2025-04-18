Christians Worldwide Celebrate Good Friday

Nigerian Christians have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate the Good Friday.

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, who was arrested on a Friday ages ago and then placed on a cross and left to die.

Good Friday is the Friday before Easter day. Every year, Christians observe the remembrance of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Beginning from early days of Christianity, Christian believers observe Good Friday as a day of sorrow, day of repentance and fasting.

This year’s Good Friday falls on April 18, and it is two days before Easter Sunday.

Although this day signifies sorrow for Christians, the weekend of Good Friday is considered as the most important weekend in the history of Christianity.

Worshippers believe that it is a day when Jesus Christ died for their sins, was buried and rose up on the third day as conqueror of sin and death.

How is Good Friday celebrated?

Most Christians celebrate Good Friday by attending special church or prayer services, others practice fasting and may choose not to eat any red meat as a remembrance of the blood Jesus shed on the cross.

Some spend time with family participating in Easter activities or take on a sombre attitude and maintain a quiet atmosphere in their homes with little to no entertainment or extracurricular activities.

In Nigeria, the Federal Government declared Good Friday and Easter Monday as public holidays to celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ.

President Bola Tinubu also felicitated Christians in Nigeria and worldwide as they commemorate Easter, the celebration of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection—the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

Tinubu in his Easter message to Nigerians thanked the citizens “for your patience and resilience as our economy begins to show encouraging signs of recovery. We understand the economic challenges many of you are facing, and we are working tirelessly to restore investor confidence, stabilise key sectors, and build an inclusive economy that serves the interests of all Nigerians.”

He also expressed gratitude to God for “Pope Francis’s recovery. We pray that his renewed strength continues to inspire his leadership and service to humanity.”

The Nigerian leader also prayed that “Easter’s spirit fills every heart and home with renewed faith in the immense possibilities ahead of us as a nation. Just as Christ triumphed over death, so too shall our country triumph over every challenge we face. The present moment may be cloudy, but it will usher in a glorious day.”

He called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, united, and resolute in pursuing national progress.

“The task before us is enormous, but together, with faith and determination, there is no obstacle we cannot overcome. Our unity and resilience are our greatest strengths.

“May the risen Christ bless our homes with peace and our nation with continued unity and prosperity,” he stated.