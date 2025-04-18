Commuters, Motorists Stranded After Auto Crash On Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Road

Thousands of commuters and motorists were stranded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – the main highway linking Nigeria’s economic hub to other parts of the country – after an accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on the Kara Bridge end, inward OPIC, of the ever-busy route.

The accident, which happened on Friday, involved trucks and some cars in the early hours of the day, causing a gridlock along the road.

Authorities have not confirmed if there were any casualties in the accident on the ever-busy road, but some people were injured.

“We recorded an accident on the Kara bridge inward Opic on the Lagos Ibadan Express Way with multiple vehicles. LASTMA personnel and other Emergency responders have swung into action to rescue the victims and also clear the affected vehicles,” the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) wrote on X, confirming the accident.

“The incident has dragged traffic backwards Otedola bridge. Patience is required from the road users.”

READ ALSO: Pedestrian Killed As Container Truck Collapses On Buses In Lagos

When Channels Television visited the scene of the accident, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), LASTMA, and other emergency responders were on the ground to condone the area and clear the traffic.

But the gridlock owing to the accident has stretched to the Mowe end of the road and the 7-Up area of Lagos State. The situation led commuters to resort to trekking, while others waited patiently for the gridlock to ease.

Two Lanes Now Open

In an update, however, LASTMA said, “Some of the vehicles affected have been successfully recovered from the road, two lanes are now opened for vehicular movement inward Opic. Efforts are still ongoing to evacuate the articulated truck as well.”

Friday’s incident adds to the long list of accidents on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which connects the nation’s commercial centre to other regions of the country.

Accidents involving articulated vehicles happen frequently on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which recently underwent an upgrade