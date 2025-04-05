Pedestrian Killed As Container Truck Collapses On Buses In Lagos 

A pedestrian was killed in Lagos on Saturday when a fully-laden 40-foot containerised truck collapsed on five commercial buses, and two privately-owned vehicles along the Cele Expressway corridor, inward Oshodi.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said five other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

In a statement, LASTMA spokesman Adebayo Taofiq said the heavy-duty truck, conveying two large containers, suffered a brake failure while traveling at an excessive speed.

“The resulting loss of control led to the dislodgment of the containers, which subsequently collapsed onto five commercial buses and a pair of private vehicles, causing significant structural damage and human casualties.

“One of the commercial bus drivers sustained multiple compound fractures to both his arm and leg, while the remaining injured parties were promptly evacuated by LASAMBUS to the General Hospital, Isolo medical facility for immediate and comprehensive treatment,” he said.

READ ALSO: Passengers Escape Death As Bus Burst Into Flames In Lagos

The LASTMA official said vehicular flow has been restored along the expressway.

Taofiq said the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended profound condolences to the bereaved family and conveyed his earnest wishes for the swift recuperation of the injured.

He seized the occasion to reiterate the imperative for articulated vehicle operators—especially those transporting containerized cargo—to subject their trucks to routine mechanical assessments, with particular attention to braking systems.

He further admonished all motorists to comply rigorously with posted speed limits and extant traffic laws established to safeguard public roadways.