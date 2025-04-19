Police Arrest Six Kidnap Suspects, Recover Four AK-47 Rifles In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested six persons suspected to be kidnappers during various Operations across state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the suspects were apprehended in Tafa, in the Kagarko Local Government Area (LGA), Saminaka in the Lere LGA and in the Ikara LGA.

According to the statement, one suspect, Isa Ibrahim, was apprehended where he was taking refuge at Gida Abe on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The suspect said during interrogation, the 30-year-old suspect confessed to being a member of a kidnap gang operating in Kwara State. The suspect also reportedly said his accomplices had recently been arrested in Kwara, which led him to relocate to Kaduna with the intent to establish a new gang.

The police said that two other suspected kidnappers Sani Liman and Murtala Magaji were arrested on the same date at Lamido village in Lere, and have also confessed to being involved in series of kidnapping activities within the area.

Also, on Friday, April 18, 2025, the police arrested two suspected gunrunners allegedly in possession of firearms in Ikara local council. The police said that the suspects, Bajo, a resident of Vom Quarters, Jos, Plateau State; and Magaji Abdullahi of Bebeji LGA of Kano State were both arrested and found in their possession two locally-fabricated AK-47 rifles.

Additionally, another suspected gunrunners were apprehended by a police patrol team conducting a routine patrol along the Kauru-Pambegua Road, during which two locally-fabricated rifles which were carefully concealed within the sack were found.

The statement said that all the suspects are currently in police custody and cooperating with ongoing investigations, providing vital information, while efforts have been intensified to track down and apprehend other accomplices who are currently at large.