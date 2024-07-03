Troops Foil Terrorist Attack On Kaduna Village, Neutralise Two

The Nigerian Army says its troops deployed for counter-terrorism operations in Kaduna State have foiled a terrorist attack on a village in the state, killing two of the terrorists.

A statement from the Department of Army Public Relations said troops, acting on intelligence, intercepted four armed terrorists on motorbikes at a known terrorists’ crossing point in Kurmin Aja, in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, just moments before their planned strike.

The statement added that the troops, in a well-executed ambush, engaged the terrorists in an intense firefight and neutralised two of them, while others fled with gunshot wounds into a nearby forest.

After the operation, a thorough search of the area led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, 30 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three magazines, and two motorbikes belonging to the terrorists.

The Army advised residents of the area to remain vigilant, go about their lawful businesses and promptly report any suspicious activity to security agencies.