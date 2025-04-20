Chess Marathon: Onakoya Sets 64-Hour World Record, GWR Confirms Feat

Nigerian chess champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, has set a 64-Hour chess marathon world record.

The new record set by Onakoya and his chess partner, Shawn Martinez, at Times Square, New York, broke the 61-hour record achieved by the chess marathon record of 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds, set by two Norwegian players, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, in June 2024.

The four-day non-stop gameplay, which originally targeted 70 hours, started on April 17.

In a post on his X handle, where he shared photos of his new feat, he said, “It is possible to do great things from a small place”.

The official certificate from Guinness World Records shared by Onakoya and confirming the new record read, “The longest chess marathon was achieved by Tunde Onakoya (Nigeria) and Shawn Martinez (Puerto Rico) in Times Square, New York, New York, USA from 17 to 20 April 2025.”

More Than Personal Feat

Onakoya, 30, who gained global recognition in April 2024 for completing a 60-hour chess marathon with Martinez, a US chess master, had earlier revealed that his upcoming attempt was not just about records.

“We’re not just doing this for ourselves—we’re doing it for a million dreams. We want to build the biggest preschool in Africa for homeless children.

“The hardest part isn’t staying awake for three days—because a million dreams will do that. But now, more than ever, we need everyone’s support. If you’re in New York, show up at Times Square. Come support us. Help us inspire the world and show the world that it is indeed possible to do great things from a small place.

“My dream is to inspire the world and raise support to build the biggest free school for homeless children in Nigeria,” he added.

During his record-setting performance in 2024, the Nigerian community in New York turned out in a show of support, offering traditional meals like jollof rice and music. Nigerian superstar, Davido, also publicly supported him and presented him with a 30BG chain.

Back in Nigeria, Vice President Kashim Shettima commended him, stating that his feat was a symbol of “excellence and resilience that distinguishes Nigerians both locally and internationally.”

Similarly, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, highlighted that the attempt was “a strong testimony to how greatness can come from anywhere.”

That initial effort, which doubled as a $1 million fundraising campaign, helped elevate Onakoya’s Chess in Slums Africa initiative — a movement he says has provided education and lifelong scholarships to over 200 children across Nigeria. The funds raised were also used to distribute one million chess sets to impoverished communities, in partnership with The Gift of Chess.

In a January 2024 interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Onakoya said growing up in poverty taught him empathy because the real pain wasn’t just lacking money, but being cut off from things like education and justice. He said this experience drives his passion to help others, adding that he wants to be the kind of person he needed when he was younger.

A self-taught chess master, Onakoya learnt the game in a barber’s shop. Raised in modest circumstances by a mother who worked as a cleaner to support his education, he went on to study computer science at Yaba College of Technology.

Throughout his journey, the Lagos-born chess champion has received national and international acclaim. Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, appointed him in April 2024 as the state’s sports ambassador and likened his cause to that of millions of youths in Nigeria who are struggling to make something out of their lives.