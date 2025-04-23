Benue Govt Appoints 2baba As Adviser On Entertainment

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2Face Idibia, has been appointed as the Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach by the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

The appointment was made public during a meeting between the governor and the music icon.

In the clip, Governor Alia lauded 2Baba’s unwavering dedication to Benue State—his state of origin—and praised his contributions to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

“Once you say 2Face, people start dancing—even without a song. So we are happy you are here,” Governor Alia remarked during the meeting.

“On behalf of the Benue State Government and our very good people, we want to give you some more responsibilities, in addition to what you’ve already been doing, because you can do even more.”

He continued, “You can help us chart the way forward to improve other people’s lives and to gain from your wisdom and advice as well. So I am pleased to announce that we will make you a Technical Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment and Community Outreach.”

The governor expressed optimism that 2Baba’s experience in the creative industry would inspire young people across the state and support efforts aimed at community development.

The appointment comes in the wake of recent changes in the singer’s personal life, making headlines.

In late January, 2Baba confirmed his separation from his estranged wife, actress Annie Idibia.

Days later, he publicly acknowledged his relationship with Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker in the Edo State House of Assembly.

By February, he had proposed to Osawaru, asserting that their relationship was independent of his split from Annie.

Despite the headlines surrounding his private life, 2Baba remains a respected figure in Nigerian entertainment, known not just for his music but also for his advocacy and philanthropic work.