EU Exports To US Surge By 22.4% In February

European Union exports to the United States increased by 22.4% in February compared to the previous year, according to Eurostat data published on Wednesday.

The move marks the highest export growth rate in 13 months, totalling 51.8 billion Euros.

On the other hand, imports from the U.S. rose by 2.4% year-on-year to 28.2 billion Euros.

On February 13, U.S. President Donald Trump tasked his economic team with developing plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that taxes U.S. imports.

Despite threatening to impose a variety of trade penalties since his return to the White House in January, President Trump has postponed many of these actions.

The EU as a whole in February posted a surplus of 23 billion euros, compared to a deficit of 5.6 billion euros in January.

In 2024, exports to the U.S. increased by 5.5% compared to a year earlier, while imports declined by 4.0%.

READ ALSO: EU Slaps Over 700 Million Euro Fines On Apple, Meta

This is as the EU on Wednesday slapped Apple and Meta with 700 million euros in fines for breaking digital competition rules, risking the wrath of US President Donald Trump.

The penalties threaten to cause more tension in the already fraught relationship between the bloc and Trump, as the two sides discuss a deal to avoid his sweeping tariffs on the EU.

The European Commission fined Apple 500 million euros ($570 million) after concluding the company prevented developers from steering customers outside its App Store to access cheaper deals.

The EU also fined Meta 200 million euros over its “pay or consent” system after it violated rules on the use of personal data on Facebook and Instagram.

The fines are the first under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into effect last year, forcing the world’s biggest tech firms to open up to competition in the EU.