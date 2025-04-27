Police Apprehend Murder Suspect In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent alleged murder that occurred about a month ago at a service apartment in the Abule Egba area of the state.

A statement from the Command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the suspect, 35-year-old Adeola Adewale, was apprehended in the Oko-Oba area of Lagos following a detailed and painstaking investigation by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

According to the statement, during a routine check on 28th March 2025, the lifeless body of the male victim was discovered within the apartment.

At the scene, investigators recovered an empty syringe, two empty cans of malt drink, and two bottles of water.

READ ALSO: DSS Arrests Eight Suspected Bandits, 22 Gunrunners In Kaduna During Q1 2025

The body was subsequently evacuated and deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) mortuary for autopsy, while intensive efforts commenced to locate the fleeing suspect.

Hundeyin added that “during interrogation, Adeola Adewale confessed to administering a malt drink laced with a poisonous substance to the deceased, which ultimately led to his death.

He noted that further discreet investigation revealed the identity of the deceased as Mr. Adebayo, male, aged 65 years.

“The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue to unravel further details surrounding the incident. updates on this case will be provided in due course,” Hundeyin said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, reiterated the commitment of the Command to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the state.

The Command also warned that individuals engaging in criminal activities will be identified, arrested, diligently pursued and brought to justice.

The Command said that on 29th March 2025, it received a report of the murder of an unidentified man at a service apartment in the Abule Egba area.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that on 27th March 2025, at about 5:20 p.m., an unidentified female, in company of the deceased, rented a service apartment.

“A few hours later, the woman left the premises in possession of the deceased’s car and other personal valuables, informing the housekeeper that she would return shortly.”