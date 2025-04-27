DSS Arrests Eight Suspected Bandits, 22 Gunrunners In Kaduna During Q1 2025

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested 8 suspected bandits and 22 suspected informants during various Operations carried out by its operatives in Kaduna State during the first quarter of 2025.

This is as the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, through his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Sule Shuaibu, has praised the DSS for the successful operations recorded in the state which led to the arrest of several bandits and recovery of many arms and ammunition.

According to the Commissioner for Justice, who visited the DSS headquarters in Kaduna on Sunday, the secret police also apprehended 12 family members of suspected bandits during one of their operations.

He disclosed that the DSS operatives carried out 34 successful operations in Kaduna State, which also led to the arrest of 4 suspected gunrunners, two human traffickers, four cyber fraudsters and two vandals.

The service also made several recovering of dangerous weapons including rifles, pump action guns and several thousand rounds of ammunition within the first quarter of 2025.

Among the suspects included serving security personnel in Zamfara State, who confessed how he often steals ammunition meant to fight bandits in Zamfara and environs and sell the same to bandits.

According to security sources, upon his arrest, the serving security personnel had 217 rounds of assorted ammunition he planned to sell for N4 million.

The DSS also arrested a suspected gunrunner with 500 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition, which he planned to sell for N1.5 million to one Suleiman in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani through the Attorney General has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Oluwatosin Ajayi as Director General of DSS, citing the service’s recent successes in tackling security challenges across the country.

The governor expressed delight with the successes recorded by the DSS, especially with the arrest of several bandits, recovery of several rifles and ammunition within the first quarter of 2025.