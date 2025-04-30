Court Orders EFCC To Release Aisha Achimugu Within 24 Hours

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release socialite and businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu within 24 hours

Justice Ekwo also ordered that the parties report to the court on May 2nd on the outcome of his order.

Justice Ekwo had on Monday, ordered Achimugu to submit herself to the anti-graft agency in connection with an ongoing investigation bordering on money laundering and other offences.

Justice Ekwo also held that following her appearance at the EFCC office, the anti-graft agency is to return and make an appearance before the court with her on Wednesday April 30, for report.

Recall that the EFCC arrested Achimugu at 5am on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The EFCC is investigating Achimugu on a case involving conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of properties reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

While she was previously arrested and questioned by the EFCC, she was released on administrative bail by the commission.

However, EFCC alleged that she jumped bail and declared Achimugu wanted.