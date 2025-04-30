Digital Learning: First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Commissions NITDA ICT Centre In Ibadan

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has officially commissioned the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Community ICT Centre at Ladipo Alayande School of Science, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, as part of steps toward enhancing digital literacy in Nigeria.

The project which is under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), is set to provide vital digital education resources and skills to the people of Oyo State, fostering opportunities for economic growth and empowerment.

The initiative, which aims to bridge the digital divide, was handed over to the Oyo State Government as part of a broader social investment intervention.

Senator Tinubu emphasized that the ICT centre was a people-focused concept, not politically driven, stressing the transformative power of technology in overcoming socio-economic barriers.

“This is about empowering individuals, especially women and girls, to access opportunities on a global scale,” she said.

Named in honour of Chief (Mrs) Onikepo Akande, the former Minister of Trade and wife of Oba Muritala Akande, founder of SplashFM and LageluFM, the centre stands as a tribute to her legacy in women’s empowerment and economic development.

The centre is the third of four such ICT hubs being established nationwide under the RHI, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s digital evolution.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in his address, expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for bringing the centre to the state.

He highlighted the importance of digital skills in shaping Nigeria’s future, particularly in areas like Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“This is a new beginning for Oyo State. We will make the most of this centre to advance our digital infrastructure and create new pathways for economic growth,” he affirmed.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, further emphasized the government’s commitment to building a solid foundation for Nigeria’s future, with physical, human, and digital infrastructures.

He encouraged the youth to take full advantage of the ICT hub, ensuring that Nigeria continues its march towards greater digital transformation.

In her remarks, Chief Onikepo Akande expressed her appreciation for the honour, noting that the ICT centre symbolizes Ibadan’s transformation from an ancient city to a thriving digital hub.

According to her, the commissioning marks a significant leap forward in Nigeria’s pursuit of digital inclusion and socio-economic development.