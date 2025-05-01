Workers Day: PETROAN Calls For Increased Welfare, Health Insurance For Oil Workers

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has called for increased welfare and health insurance for oil workers, as a means of protection from the negative impact of continued gas flaring.

In a statement released to commemorate this year’s celebration, PETROAN acknowledged the invaluable contributions of oil and gas workers to the nation’s economy.

PETROAN’s National President, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, called on relevant stakeholders to prioritise the welfare and well-being of oil and gas workers.

Dr. Harry specifically urged the government and industry players to consider increasing welfare packages and health insurance coverage for oil workers, given the hazardous nature of their job and the impact of continued gas flaring on their health and the environment.

“Studies have shown that workers in areas where gas flaring is prevalent are at high risk of several health challenges, which can affect them physically, mentally and even increase cancer risks”, Dr. Harry stated.

Gas flaring has been a longstanding issue in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, with severe environmental and health consequences for workers and host communities.

PETROAN emphasised that the continued practice of gas flaring underscores the need for enhanced health insurance and welfare support for workers in the industry.

Dr. Gillis-Harry further called on regulatory bodies to enforce strict compliance with existing regulations aimed at ending gas flaring in the country.

“It’s imperative that we prioritise the health and well-being of our workers and protect the environment from the harmful effects of gas flaring,” he said.

The association said it believes that an end to gas flaring would not only mitigate the environmental and health impacts on workers and host communities, but also contribute to a more sustainable and responsible oil and gas industry.

PETROAN also congratulated all state governors who have paid the new minimum wage, especially those who exceeded the benchmark.

He called on governors who are yet to comply to do so in the shortest possible time, emphasising the need for workers to receive fair compensation for their Labour.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to working with stakeholders to promote the interests of oil and gas workers, and ensure a safe and healthy working environment, adding that it believes that by prioritising the welfare of workers and enforcing regulations to end gas flaring, the industry can improve productivity, reduce accidents, and enhance overall performance.