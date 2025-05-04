NDLEA Seizes Opioids, Codeine Syrups Worth ₦3.4bn In Lagos, Rivers

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized drugs with a street value of ₦3.428 billion in Lagos and Rivers states.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the drugs include 3.5 million pills of opioids and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrups.

According to him, the codeine syrups were intercepted by NDLEA and customs officers on April 29 during a joint examination of a watch-listed container at the Port Harcourt ports complex, Onne, Rivers state.

Babafemi stated that 1,500,000 pills of a controlled opioid were recovered from a suspect identified as Olarenwaju Wahab at the Alaba-Rago area of Ojo on April 29, while the source of the consignment was traced to Q104B road 25, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, the residence of one Obinna Kenneth who is now at large.

The anti-narcotics agency also raided and confiscated other prohibited drugs across the country.

At the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos, NDLEA operatives intercepted 42 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 20kg, concealed in tins of chocolate, milo beverage, white kidney beans and dark red kidney beans.

He said the items were packaged as part of cargo into the Lagos airport onboard a British Airways flight from Canada.

