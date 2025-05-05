Access Holdings Appoints Ibironke Adeyemi As Independent Non-Executive Director

Access Holdings has appointed Ibironke Adeyemi as an Independent Non-Executive Director, following the resignation of Oluseyi Kumapayi (FCA) as a Non-Executive Director.

The company says her appointment, which was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), became effective on April 15, 2025, strengthening the diversity and expertise within its board.

Adeyemi’s addition to the board also marks a strategic move to integrate extensive leadership experience in education, finance, and corporate governance into the company’s decision-making framework, the statement explained.

Adeyemi brings over 30 years of experience spanning finance, management, and governance, making her an invaluable addition to the Board.

Currently, she serves as the Managing Director of Chrisland Schools Limited, a flagship subsidiary of the renowned Chrisland Group of Schools, a leading private education provider in Nigeria. Additionally, she serves on the Boards of Chrisland University, the Victor and Winifred Awosika Foundation and Holy Trinity Hospital.

Previously, Mrs. Adeyemi was an Executive Director at Chemo-Pharma Laboratories, where she successfully enhanced financial efficiency and operational growth. Earlier in her career, she gained valuable experience at Peat Marwick Ani & Ogunde (now KPMG Professional Services) as an Audit Trainee and Chartered Accountant.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and Planning, all from the University of Lagos. She has also participated in Executive Development Programmes from top institutions, including Harvard Business School and the Lagos Business School’s Advanced Management Programme.

Adeyemi qualified as a chartered accountant over thirty years ago and is a member of the Rotary International Club and the Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria.

Group Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede expressed his enthusiasm for her appointment, stating, “I am pleased to welcome Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi to the Board of Access Holdings. Her appointment underscores our commitment to enhancing the diversity and depth of expertise within our Board. With her addition, we are proud to have four accomplished women among our nine-member Board, reinforcing our belief in the value of inclusive leadership.

“The announcement aligns with Access Holdings’ commitment to inclusive leadership, further solidifying its reputation as a forward-thinking financial institution.”