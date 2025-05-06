Currency Abuse: Iyabo Ojo Confirms EFCC Interrogation After Daughter’s Wedding

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has confirmed she was invited for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following viral videos from her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s lavish wedding, where guests were seen spraying naira and foreign currencies.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Ojo addressed the widespread media reports and public speculation about her encounter with the anti-graft agency.

The 47-year-old actress revealed that she received the EFCC invitation while she was in the United Kingdom. Upon her return to Nigeria, she honoured the invitation on 5 May 2025.

“I was asked several questions relating to my personal bio data, career, work experience, and companies, amongst others,” she explained.

Unaware of an Offence

The actress stated that officials showed her videos from her daughter’s wedding, where guests, including friends and colleagues, were seen spraying naira and foreign currencies.

“I was asked if I knew this was illegal, and I explained that I thought only abuse or mutilation of the naira was an offence.

“The EFCC officials clarified that spraying money, including on people’s bodies, is prohibited. I was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including dollars, is also not allowed,” she said.

Iyabo Ojo stated that she was allowed to leave the same day, while her lawyer stood in for her in case she is called upon again.

“Given this experience, I strongly advise against spraying any currency in Nigeria to avoid issues with the EFCC,” she urged. “Perhaps, it’s time to reconsider this long-standing tradition. Let’s prioritise caution and avoid any potential problems.”

Priscilla’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux was one of the most talked-about celebrity events this year.

The festivities began in February with a traditional ceremony in Tanzania, followed by a Nigerian wedding on 17 April and subsequently a grand white wedding at a seaside location in Lagos on 19 April.

The celebration, which held the internet for days, attracted some of Nollywood’s biggest stars, including Mercy Aigbe, Destiny Etiko, and Toyin Abraham, among others. The couple’s union drew widespread admiration and generated considerable buzz online.

EFCC’s Crackdown

Meanwhile, Ojo’s EFCC interrogation places her among a growing list of celebrities swept up in the agency’s crackdown on currency abuse.

Musician Terry Apala was recently remanded by a Lagos court for allegedly mutilating naira notes at a social event.

Controversial socialite Bobrisky faced a six-month prison sentence without the option of a fine for spraying and abusing naira at parties.

Cubana Chief Priest was arraigned for Naira abuse but reached a ₦10 million settlement with the EFCC alongside a public awareness campaign.

Socialite E-Money also made headlines with the agency recently after being spotted at a public event allegedly spraying the naira and some US dollar bills, although no formal charges have been filed.

While TikTok influencer Murja Kunya was arrested for spraying naira at a hotel event.

The EFCC has repeatedly warned that spraying or mishandling naira or foreign currencies at social gatherings contravenes the Central Bank Act and is punishable by law. The agency has intensified its efforts to curb the practice, which it views as a threat to the integrity of Nigeria’s currency.