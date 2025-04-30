Alleged Naira Abuse: EFCC Releases E-Money On Bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released popular socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, on bail.

A source at the commission who did not want his name in print told our judiciary correspondent, Shola Soyele, via phone that E-money was released on Tuesday and would be charged to court soon.

E-money had been arrested on Tuesday on allegations of naira abuse.

Channels Television learned that E-Money was arrested by the anti-graft agency in the Omole area of Lagos State.

He was subsequently taken into EFCC’s custody in Abuja.

READ ALSO: PDP Threatens Legal Action Against Oborevwori, Others Over Defection

He was said to have been spotted at a public event allegedly spraying the naira and some US dollar bills, an offence said to be contrary to Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act.

The anti-graft agency has been cracking down on abusers of the nation’s currency of recent.

A few days back, singer Terry Apala was remanded over alleged abuse of the country’s banknotes.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has arrested another socialite, Aisha Achimugu. She was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Achimugu was nabbed around 5 am on Tuesday shortly after she returned from London.

The anti-graft agency had declared her wanted in March over alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Achimugu’s lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), also confirmed her arrest and said, “Aisha Achimugu, who arrived voluntarily into the country from London, was arrested by the EFCC around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.”

Ojukwu criticised the EFCC’s action, labelling it as a violation of a court order.

“In light of what transpired in court on Monday, my client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honour the EFCC’s invitation but was arrested at the airport,” Ojukwu said.

He disclosed that Achimugu had commenced a hunger strike to protest what he termed a breach of her fundamental rights.

“She is a prisoner of conscience,” the lawyer said.

The arrest comes a day after Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered her to appear before the EFCC and the court.