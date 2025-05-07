Troops Kill Eight Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed eight Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The acting Public Relations Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said a detachment of personnel under the 26 taskforce brigade Gwoza deployed to Izge foiled the attack in the early hours of Wednesday killing eight of the terrorists in the process

According to the acting spokesperson of the theater, the fire fighting lasted for several hours before the Boko Haram fighters were overpowered.

READ ALSO: Army Captain, Soldier Killed In Recent Borno Attack

Several of the terrorists escaped in disarray with varying degrees of injuries while troops of the Nigerian army recovered motorcycles, ten bicycles, one PKT automatic machine gun with ammunition belts.

The Army Captain also confirm another attack on troops at malamfatori at the border of Nigeria and Niger republic but that the attack was foiled successfully with several casualties on the terrorists who retreated through the borders.

Meanwhile, an army Captain and a soldier have been killed by Boko Haram terrorists in a midnight attack on Izge community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Emir of Gwoza, Mohammed Shehu Timta, noted that the attack happened around 1 am on Wednesday when the terrorists infiltrated the farming community, shooting sporadically before the personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces with the assistance of local hunters, vigilantes and members of the civilian Joint Task Force repelled the terrorists, killing three of them while recovering items from the fleeing terrorists

Several motorcycles, bicycles, an operational vehicle and a sophisticated rifle, all belonging to the terrorists were recovered.

The traditional ruler commended the military, men of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Local hunters, vigilantes and the resilient community of Izge for their collaborative efforts in repelling the attack while praying for the repose of the souls of the departed military personnel and their family during this irreparable loss.